Pillion riding banned in Swabi during anti-polio drive

PESHAWAR: The deputy commissioner of Swabi has under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code imposed a ban on display, carrying of weapons and pillion ridding during the polio campaign commencing from 17th and ending on the 22nd of February in the district.

However, this order shall not apply to the armed forces, cops on duty, officials of district administration, polio teams and security guards who shall be granted special permission/permit by the law during the polio campaign. This order shall be enforced from the 17th to 22nd of this month. Any person violating the order shall render himself/herself liable to punishment under Section 188 of the PPC, said an official handout.