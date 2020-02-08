Turkish team wins 3rd PN Int’l Nautical Competition

The 3rd Pakistan Navy International Nautical Competition was held at the Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi. International teams from Germany, Indonesia, Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka and Turkey participated in the weeklong nautical events of the competition. Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas graced the closing ceremony as chief guest.

A press release said on Friday that during the PN International Nautical Competition, six International teams, besides the Pakistan Naval Academy and the Pakistan Marine Academy, participated in various activities comprising of sailing, swimming, lifesaving, seamanship and physical fitness contests, held at the Karachi harbour and the Pakistan Navy Sports

Complex.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest expressed satisfaction over immaculate conduct of events and congratulated the winners on their success in various sports activities. Later, the chief guest gave away prizes to the winning team for displaying outstanding performance during the event.

The team of the Turkish Naval Academy won the competition with five gold medals while the team of the Pakistan Naval Academy was declared runner-up. The ceremony was attended by a large number of civil and military dignitaries and diplomats.