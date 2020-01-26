Funds allocated for Wasa schemes

MULTAN: Punjab government has allocated funds for different schemes of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa).

Commissioner Shanul Haq stated this during his visit to the agency office. He said about Rs 2.5 billion were earmarked for upgradation of disposal station at Chungi No 9 and Rs 2 billion for replacing dilapidated sewer lines across the city. He said another Rs 1 billion water supply project was forwarded to provincial government for approval.

The commissioner instructed Wasa officials to improve their recovery target and to address people’s complaints as early as possible. Managing Director Wasa Naseem Chandio briefed the commissioner on various schemes.

He also shared some proposals to jack up potential of the department and giving better input through capacity building of its workers and officials. –APP Pilferage of 124,000 power units detected: Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Saturday detected 127 power pilferers from various parts of its circle during the last 24 hours. According to a Mepco spokesman, Mepco teams accompanied by task forces raided different parts of Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 124,000 units. The teams imposed fine to the tune of Rs 2.4 million on the power pilferers.

Illegal petroleum depot sealed: Civil Defence department Saturday sealed an illegal petroleum depot and fined administration of two petrol stations over poor cleanliness. A team headed by District Officer Civil Defence Fatima Khan raided an illegal oil depot at Hassan Siwali Chowk and registered an FIR against its owner Saleem. The team also checked different petrol stations at Mumtazabad area and imposed fine on two petrol stations for poor cleanliness on the premises and not installing fire extinguishing equipment.

Three held during search operation: Police Saturday arrested three suspects during search operation in the city. According to police sources, law enforcement agencies and police teams conducted bio-metric identification of 57 people in the area of Bohar Gate, Old Kotwali and Haram Gate police and arrested three suspects and recovered 60 litre liquor from their possession.