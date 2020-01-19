President Alvi pays tribute to Fakhruddin G Ebrahim

President Arif Alvi paid tributes to the late Fakhruddin G Ebrahim, a former judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, here on Saturday, describing his death to be a national loss.

During his visit to the bereaved family at their residence, President Alvi offered his condolence to them and said the passing away of the jurist was being mourned by all conscientious citizens of the country.

He also referred to the expertise of the late Ebrahim as an accomplished constitutional-cum-legal expert of the country. President Alvi offered Fateha for the departed soul and stayed with his family for a while.