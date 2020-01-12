Buy Pakistani

To encourage the local manufacture of automobiles the government should pass a law that in future the government will only procure those vehicles that are at least 80 percent locally manufactured and assembled. The local manufacturing will be verified by a Senate committee that has at least two engineers.

Since the government is the biggest customer of the automobile industry, such a law would provide a big incentive for automobile companies to manufacture more cars in Pakistan. The government should also ban procurement of vehicles that cost more than Rs2 million. To save fuel and reduce pollution, only cars with maximum 1000cc engines should be allowed for local transport.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar