Workers spoil PTI meeting in Bajaur

KHAR: The workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spoiled the meeting convened for the election of district office-bearers on Saturday. The PTI Malakand division had convened a meeting to elect new office-bearers for Bajaur chapter but the workers opposed the criteria, saying that the families of the MNAs and MPAs should be kept away from the election. They said that the ideological workers had been deprived of their right of getting elected at the district level to serve the party interests. The meeting could not form the cabinet as it was spoiled due to the workers differences. Those who attended the meeting included Malakand division cabinet president MPA Fazal Hakeem Khan, general secretary MNA Bashir Khan, MNA Guldad Khan, MPA Anwar Zeb Khan, MPA Engr Ajmal Khan, Dr Hameed Khan, Dr Khalilur Rehman, Haji Rahimdad Khan, Malik Shahabuddin and others.