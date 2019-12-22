JI march to express solidarity with Kashmiris: Siraj

LAHORE :Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said his party is set to hold a historic march in Islamabad on Sunday (today) to express solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Indian-Held Kashmir and save the lifeline and the future of Pakistan.

Sirajul Haq, who addressed different gatherings at important towns along GT Road while travelling to Islamabad from Lahore on Saturday, told the gatherings that thousands of people from across the country were reaching Islamabad to participant in the event.

Before departing from Mansoora, Sirajul After reaching Islamabad in the evening, he reviewed the arrangements of the march.

Addressing the people, he appealed that it was high time Pakistanis jointed JI Kashmir march in large numbers to convey to the world that the nation was seriously committed to the cause of the freedom of Kashmiri Muslims and their right to self-determination guaranteed by UN resolutions.

He reiterated Islamabad march was an attempt to awaken the rulers and fight the Kashmir case. He said Kashmiris were fighting the case of the realisation of Pakistan for seven decades but the people sitting in high offices in Islamabad had completely ignored them.

He said bold steps were required to challenge the Indian design in the region.

He said blocking the waters of Pakistan from western rivers and turning the country into a barren land was an agenda of the Modi government.

He said freedom of the people of Kashmir from Indian yoke was necessary to attain the realisation of Pakistan.

Sirajul Haq criticised the silence of the international community on human rights violations in the IHK.

JI Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch said the Kashmir march was being organised to put pressure on the government to take bold stand on Kashmir.

He expressed concern that the government had completely ignored the Kashmir cause knowing the fact that region’s liberation from Indian yoke was a matter of life and death for Pakistan.

robbery: Jamaat-e-Islami strongly condemned the incident of robbery at the residence of leading lawyer Akram Sheikh. JI Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch, in a statement issued from Mansoora on Saturday, demanded immediate inquiry into the incident to identify the culprits and ascertain whether there was any motive behind it.

According to the media reports, unidentified men on Friday night barged into the house of Advocate Akram Sheikh and held him and his family hostage at gunpoint for at least two hours before fleeing with money and valuables.