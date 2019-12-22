Rulers and opinions

This refers to the news story, ‘Political opinions change according to the circumstances: Fawad Chaudhry’. Granted that the theory of leadership says that a good leader should make decisions according to the situation. However, the leader should not give up his/her principles for the sake of expediency. Imran Khan did not change his position on accountability when the roads were blocked by opposition parties against alleged rigging.

It could have been better if Imran Khan had left it to the legal process on Musharraf’s case instead of expressing his opinion on Musharraf’s trial. People expect an impartial posture by the rulers in such disputed matters.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad