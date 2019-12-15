Driving code

Our country is known for bloody road accidents due to poor safety controls and absence of safety gadgets. Unfortunately, 15 people were killed in a road accident caused by a collision between a bus and a pickup carrying petrol in the Muslim Bagh of Qilla Saifullah area on Friday. More damage was done when both vehicles fell into a ditch as a result of the collision.

The government should restrict open transportation of raw fuel in different vehicles that are so hazardous and life threatening. Moreover, drivers on long routes are, most of the time, careless and do not follow traffic rules at all. The loss of innocent passengers cripples whole families when the bread earner loses is/her life. It is earnestly requested that a strict driving code must be implemented for the safety and security of passengers.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad