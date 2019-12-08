Advice to Bilawal

This refers to the news story, ‘Bilawal unhappy with Sindh cabinet’s performance’ (Nov 20). PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has expressed his displeasure over the performance of the Sindh cabinet – and rightly so. He took stock of the recent issues facing the province while chairing an informal meeting of the cabinet. Transport issues faced by the people of Karachi were discussed and he learnt about the relief, rehabilitation and general uplift efforts being carried out in the Tharparkar District following the deadly lightning episode. He was informed that the Dhabeji pumping station and two separate but important underpass and flyover projects are ready for commissioning. Bilawal noted that IT projects to assist government departments should be stepped up.

These developments could not have come at a more apt and opportune time ; with an unlikely rapprochement between the powers that be and the PML-N anytime soon (on a grand national scale), and given the minuscule performance of the PTI government thus far, I would advise the PPP to spend each and every penny possible in Sindh’s development including Karachi in order to facilitate the public and curb corruption as far as possible in its ranks. I’m sure this long-established political party could reap rewards in immense ways in either case if a snap general election turns up next year or if general elections are held on time in 2023.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore