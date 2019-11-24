Nawaz has ‘political illness’: Firdous

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday it seemed the health of Nawaz Sharif had suddenly improved after leaving the country.

She was talking to the media in Sialkot, where she said that the former prime minister had a ‘political illness’.

Commenting on the lack of updates from the camp of former prime minister regarding his health, she said it seemed that the health of Nawaz Sharif was linked to his ‘palace’. “They (Nawaz Sharif’s party) kept saying that his life was in great danger and the media used to count every breath he took. [Now that] it has been so may days since he left and we have no updates from his representatives, whatsoever,” she said.

“The health of Nawaz Sharif is linked to his palace. His health deteriorates whenever he goes to jail,” added the special assistant, and questioned why doctors abroad had not issued any sort of advisory over his treatment.

Besides political issues, Firdous also answered questions about the affairs of the PTI government, assuring reporters that the government would soon launch a crackdown on hoarders and profiteers in order to check price-hike. She said the governance system of provincial governments would be improved to achieve the desired objective, and the role of middle man was being eliminated to check inflation.

Dr Firdous also expressed government’s commitment to extend facilities to the rural population that are available to those in the urban centres.

She said the government was evolving a revolutionary national education policy for a uniform curriculum and ensuring easy access to quality education. Talking to the media at Marakiwal-Sialkot, she said the government had focused on promotion of quality technical education, besides ensuring early launch of technical education in all women colleges with the collaboration of Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) across Punjab.

She said girl students’ skill development had now become vital, adding that students would be provided advanced technology-based opportunities. She said there would be job portals in the new national education policy, besides ensuring easy admission of students. She said women empowerment could also help utilise the talent and qualities of women.

The special assistant said that promotion of industries in the country was vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the government was making hectic efforts to overcome unemployment and price-hike. Dr Firdous regretted that the Indian government had snatched all fundamental rights of the oppressed people in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. She said that state terrorism by India was continuing in the held Valley. She said large-scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of innocent Kashmiris were continuing in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan gave away appointment letters to newly appointed teachers at Degree College Marakiwal-Sialkot in a special ceremony. She also gave away health cards to the deserving people.