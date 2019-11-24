Rs1.53b to be spent on development schemes

FAISALABAD: Under the Punjab Municipal Services Programme, Rs 1.53 billion funds will be utilised for the completion of different development schemes.

This was disclosed during a meeting of District Planning and Coordination Committee chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali here on Saturday.

The matters regarding the identification of the development schemes in different areas were reviewed during the meeting. Deputy Director Development Dr Naveed briefed about the specified guidelines for the implementation of Punjab Municipal Services Programme.

It was informed that these schemes would be completed under the supervision of Metropolitan Corporation, Tehsil Councils, Municipal Committees and Town Committee of the district. According to the guidelines, the development schemes of rehabilitation of water supply and sewerage, provision of streetlights and machinery for cleanliness and maintenance of roads and streets would be undertaken under the programme. The DC asked the concerned officers to follow the guidelines in letter and spirit for effectively implementation of the programme and said that the technical evaluation should be completed of the identified schemes by the stipulated period. The meeting was informed that Rs 593.28 million funds had been allocated for Metropolitan Corporation under the Punjab Municipal Services Programme while Rs 165 million funds for Tehsil Council Faisalabad Sadar, Rs185.87 million for Tehsil Jaranwala, Rs103.37 million for Tehsil Council Tandianwala and Rs85 million funds for Tehsil Council Samundri had been earmarked for the completion of the schemes.

The Tehsil Council of Chak Jhumra, Municipal Committee Chak Jhumra, Municipal Committee Dijkot, Municipal Committee Jaranwala, Municipal Committee Khurrianwala, Town Committee Mamukanjan, Municipal Committee Samundri and Municipal Committee Tandlianwala would be provided Rs 50 million each under Punjab Municipal Service Programme, it informed.

People asked to make environment clean, green: Under the directions of the district administration, a walk was organised at MC Girls Elementary School Millat Colony in connection with the cleanliness week.

Deputy District Education Officer Bilqees Rehana led the walk. Headmistress Sarwat Jabeen, Assistant Education Officer Madam Amina, teachers and girl students participated in the walk. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed slogans of cleanliness.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDEO said that the women could assist in the society with regards to keep the environment clean and green.

She said that the government was taking multi dimensional measures to establish healthy society and Clean and Green Punjab Programme was implemented in this regard.

She said that the government was also focusing on women empowerment for enabling them to perform pivotal role in socio-economic development of the country.

The DDEO said that measures were being taken to overcome the environmental pollution. She emphasized upon taking care of new generation for the sustainable development of the country and said that the students were the future of the nation and they should be imparted with knowledge and skills to meet the future challenges.

UAF students to be sent to China on scholarship: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad Academic Council has approved that selected students of Doctor of Veterinary Sciences UAF will be sent to Xinjiang Agriculture University China for three years on scholarship.

The meeting was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf while Registrar Tariq Saeed presented the agenda.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf told that Punjab Governor/Chancellor of the UAF would chair the convocation on December 17, 2019.

He said that in the convocation, degrees and medals would be disbursed among 7,827 graduates who completed their degree in 2016.

The house also approved free of cost spoken English course on the weekend for the students in order to sharpen their communication skills. Dr Muhammad Ashraf urged the teaching community to make all-out efforts to hone the skills of the students.

He said that we had to upgrade our knowledge to compete with the rest of the world.