Islam teaches peace, justice, says scholar Justice (r) Nazir Ahmed Ghazi

ABBOTTABAD: A religious scholar Justice (r) Nazir Ahmed Ghazi has said that Islam is the only religion, which teaches peace and justice and the entire life of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) practically proved it with his preaching and action.

“History bears the testimony that all revolutions brought massacre and endless sufferings to the mankind. But Islamic revolution by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is an exception and cannot be called a bloody revolution. Although 65 battles were imposed on him, he had no swords in his hands to force the people to accept Islam.

His was a revolution in the realm of thoughts, intellect and wisdom, and not in the field of warfare, arms and weapons,” he said while addressing the District Bar Association at a one-day seminar on Seerat-un-Nabi here on Saturday.

Hundreds of Lawyers attended the seminar. President District Bar Association Asad Khan Jadoon welcomed the guest in his welcome address and said the district bar is one of the oldest bars of the province. Nazir Ahmed Ghazi in his address said that Islam completely changed the intellectual outlook of Arabia and within a span of 23 years.

During the prophet’s life and also after his death, Muslims took the message of Islam to every corner of the world and within a few years, Muslims became the superpower of the era.

He said that within half a century after the advent of Islam, the religion spread in most of the world.

Nazir Ghazi said that 13 years after the rise of Islam due to the intolerable situation in Makkah, the Prophet of Islam and most of his companions were forced to migrate to the city of Yasrib, which was later called Madina, and it became a turning point in the history of Islam and hence marked the commencement of the Islamic calendar.

He pointed out that prior to prophethood, the Holy Prophet was greatly regarded for his superior character and exceptional manners, earning him the title of the “Truthful One”. The people of Makkah entrusted him with their possessions for safekeeping and he was often asked to mediate disputes as an impartial judge, he concluded.