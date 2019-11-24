Economy backon right track, says CM Mahmood Khan

MINGORA: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said on Saturday that the economy of the country was on the right track due to the visionary and practical steps of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the upgraded portion of Civil Hospital and Mobile Health Services Unit at Kabal town in Swat district. Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed was also present on the occasion. Mahmood Khan added the PTI government would soon provide employment opportunities to the people.

“We are working hard to control inflation and provide relief to the public. The so-called politicians have become jobless due to the good governance and revolutionary steps of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” Mahmood Khan said, adding that Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s politics were directionless so the people rejected him.

He added the PTI government was taking drastic steps to provide education and employment to the youth. “To promote higher education, we have decided to establish three universities in Swat that include an agricultural university, engineering university and women university.

The chief minister also pledged to make Saidu Sharif Airport operational to facilitate the local people and boost tourism in the area.

He said that the agriculture, engineering university and children hospital were being setup in Swat to improve the provision of health services to the people of the area. He said that soon civil work on Chakdara to Madien Swat Expressway would be started. “Completion of this Expressway will promote tourism in Swat,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said that the Swat Expressway was being extended to Bagh Dheri to boost tourism industry. “We want to spread a net of roads to attract tourist to the scenic valley,” Murad Saeed said, adding that in the next six months health cards would be provided to every citizen.

Meanwhile, Murad Saeed also inaugurated a Sui gas supply scheme in Kabal. Talking to reporters on the occasion, he said the PTI government had fulfilled all the promises made with the people. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts had started paying dividends and more than four thousands Pakistanis had been released from foreign prisons. He said that the five-year term of PTI government would bring about the real change in the country.