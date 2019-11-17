Credo College, TLS reach football tournament final

KARACHI, Credo College (CC) and The Lyceum School (TLS) reached the final of the Naya Nazimabad Sports Gala Season 2019 Inter School/College Floodlight Football Tournament here the other day.

Both the semi-finals were decided on penalty shootouts. The Lyceum School and Highbrow College could not score in regulation time, while the match between Credo College and Aga Khan High School ended in a 0-0 draw.

On penalty shootouts, Lyceum sealed the match 3-2 after their goalkeeper was able to block three shots. Credo won the other semi-final 5-4 on penalties after their goalie made a brilliant save.