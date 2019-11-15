Students of Swat varsity visit Arandu sector in Chitral

MINGORA: A group of 30 students, including eight girls, from University of Swat and affiliated college visited the Arandu sector in Chitral to witness operational preparations and explosive clearance instruments in the border area.

The trip was arranged in collaboration with Pakistan Army and with the special instruction from General Officer Commanding (GOC), Malakand Division, Major General Ijaz Mirza.

During the two days long trip, the students were briefed about the border area, and the operational activities of Pakistan Army in the area. The students actively participated in rifles and shooting exercise in the area.

The participants applauded the sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Army for the sake of the motherland. The Pakistan Army is safeguarding the borders of the country but at the same time providing social services to the masses of the area, the visiting students said, adding that they stand by the forces. They said that the entire nation was proud of the gallantry of the army.

The students also paid visit to Drosh town, Timergara, and Upper Dir, where they spent time with the armed forces.

The students thanked Maj Gen Ijaz Mirza, GOC Malakand Division, and said that they were taking back home the first-hand reality about peaceful and beautiful Chitral.