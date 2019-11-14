close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
BR
Bureau report
November 14, 2019

Emergency services launched at Jamrud hospital

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Directorate of Health Services Merged Areas and International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) have launched Accident and Emergency Services at the Civil Hospital Jamrud in Khyber district.

The facility was formally inaugurated by KP Health Minister Hisham Inamullah, said press release. The Civil Hospital Jamrud has been supported by the ICRC since August 24, 2016. Director Health Services Merged Areas Dr Shah Faisal Khanzada lauded the ICRC for its support and said they would also cooperate with the ICRC in providing healthcare services to the people of merged districts. He said the government was committed to providing better healthcare facilities to the people of the merged districts.

