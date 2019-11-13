Serial rapist of minors arrested in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The police, in a big breakthrough, arrested a consistent sex-criminal Tuesday involved in sexually abusing over 30 children after intoxicating them, a police spokesman said.

According to Geo Newsreport, the suspect was the leader of an international child rapist gang who live-streamed abuse. The Rawalpindi police said the suspect ran a child pornography group and live-streamed videos of the sexual assaults on the ‘dark web’.

The suspect worked as a consultant for the KP Governance & Policy Project. According to Rawalpindi Police, he was deriving a salary of Rs300,000 and other benefits from the project for the past two years.

"The suspect is 46 years old and is a Chartered Accountant," said a spokesperson of the Rawalpindi Police. "He has been living in Rawalpindi’s DHA Phase 8 area since 2009 when he was deported from the UK."

According to police, Ayaz’s marriage ended in a divorce and he has a daughter as well. He used to spend most of his salary on the equipment used to record the live-streaming of rapes. "We have sent his laptop and equipment to the forensic lab for tests," said the spokesperson.

Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against him. The child abuse criminal later freed the minors after making nude videos and photographs to blackmail them permanently and started hunting new children.

He used to hunt underage children from different far-flung areas of the city, push them in his car, took them to his residence, confined them and later forcibly raped them after intoxicating them, the police said.

Upon receiving information about the malpractices of a person recently deported from the United Kingdom after completing his imprisonment given in his involvement in child abuse cases, the police came into action when mother of a 13-year-old vendor lodged a complaint with the Rawat police.

The woman told the police that her minor son used to vend ‘Qahwa’ at night time in business centres of Phase-7 & 8 to earn bread and butter for his family but last month he went missing and returned home after over 25 days, however, hanged on in severe depression and avoided to talk to anybody.

She said that on repeated queries, the victim disclosed the mystery saying that a man riding a mini car kidnapped him at late night on the day of occurrence and took him to his home at Phase-8 and confined him in a room after intoxicating him.

The poor woman, quoting his son, said the captor molested him continuously and made his nude videos and photographs. The abuser threatened the minor that he would show his nude videos to public if he disclosed the sex crime.

The poor woman told the police that she visited the area where the criminal lived and inquired about his identity, adding that the person involved in the child abuse was identified as ‘SA’ and usually seen with minor.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Faisal Rana, taking stern action on the complaint from the poor woman, asked the Rawat Police to immediately arrest the culprit and to take action against him according to the law.

A team of police conducted a raid at his residence and arrested him when he was trying to flee from the scene. He was shifted to the police station and investigation initiated after lodging first information report (FIR) against him under sections 367-A, 377, 337 and 342 PPC.

During the course of investigation, the accused confessing to his crimes, disclosed that he was a habitual child abuser and was deported from Italy and the UK on child abuse charges.

“I was expelled from UK and Italy after I was sentenced from the courts on the allegations of child abuse,” the suspect recording his statement, told the police during the questioning. The CPO Rawalpindi who has already ordered to take severe legal action against the anti-social elements specially involved in child abuse. The CPO when contacted said that the people engaged in the investigation of the case would contact Italy and the UK police to gather details about his criminal activities.