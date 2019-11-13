close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
November 13, 2019

ECL rigmarole

Newspost

 
November 13, 2019

It took less than an hour to remove Zulfi Bukhari's name from the ECL, but in Nawaz Sharif's case it's taking days. Now NAB has thrown the ball in the government's court. I suppose this is how our government and other powers work. Nothing has changed since Independence.

When Quaid-e-Azam's ambulance broke down while he was being taken to hospital it was a long time before another one arrived. He breathed his last that night. Perhaps the Quaid didn't have friends in the bureaucracy?

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi

