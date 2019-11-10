Pakistan complains to UK Altaf has breached bail conditions

LONDON: The government of Pakistan has complained to the British government that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain has breached his bail conditions set by the court after making a highly volatile political speech on Saturday condemning a national institution of Pakistan from his home in Edgware.

He has been charged under the Terrorism Act 2006 for Intentionally Encouraging or Assisting Offences, contrary to Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007 in relation to his August 16, 2016 speech from London and the violence that followed in Karachi because of that speech.

A source told this reporter that on Friday the Pakistan government put the British government on alert after the MQM London issues a press release stating that the MQM founder will be making a speech to his workers. On Saturday afternoon, the MQM founder took to Twitter and condemned the 90s operation against the MQM and claimed Pakistan’s security forces. The government of Pakistan told authorities in Britain that Altaf Hussain attacked Pakistan’s national institutions in his speech.

A source in Crown Prosecution Services (CPS) told The News that Pakistan has made a complaint that Altaf Hussain has breached his bail conditions but the prosecutors will assess whether Altaf Hussain was in breach or otherwise. The MQM founder also condemned the opening of Kartarpur border, the attitude of PPP and PML-N towards Maulana Fazlur Rehman and stressed that he was the only genuine political leader.

A source in the MQM said that the MQM founder has been barred from commenting on his incitement court case only and all aspects related to the case. Altaf has been asked by the court not to say anything, which is linked with his case set for trial next year. “He has freedom of expression to talk about any matter. He made a long speech but he didn’t comment on his case,” said the source.

Altaf Hussain will go on trial at the Old Bailey on June 1, 2020, in the terrorism case brought against him by Crown Prosecution Service's Counter Terrorism Division related to the incitement speech made in August 2016 from London to Karachi.

The News had reported on October 25 that Hussain’s bail conditions have been relaxed. The Westminster Magistrates’ Court had imposed tight restrictions on the MQM founder barring him from using social media or making political speeches but his conditions were relaxed after the MQM lawyers assured to the CPS that Mr Hussain will not comment on his case and will not do anything to influence the witnesses of the case. Altaf Hussain has pleaded not guilty to the charges.