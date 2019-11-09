close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
O
ONLINE
November 9, 2019

Facts about Fazl to stun people, media: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

National

O
ONLINE
November 9, 2019

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Colonies Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that he had facts about Maulana Fazlur Rehman which will astound the people and media when they come to light.

I have several facts about Maulana Fazlur Rehman. These facts will surprise the people and journalists when they come to fore, he said while talking to a private TV channel here Friday.

He stated that talks would succeed cent percent because Maulana Fazl had descended from resignation to Wazifa. Maulana Fazl wants stipend and it does not matter in whatever form it is given. Maulana has backtracked from his demands of dissolving the government and holding new election.

“Maulana complaints polls’ rigging but he stands with Achakzai; Fazl’s candidate had defeated Achakzai in Balochistan,” he remarked.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan