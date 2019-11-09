Facts about Fazl to stun people, media: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Colonies Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that he had facts about Maulana Fazlur Rehman which will astound the people and media when they come to light.

I have several facts about Maulana Fazlur Rehman. These facts will surprise the people and journalists when they come to fore, he said while talking to a private TV channel here Friday.

He stated that talks would succeed cent percent because Maulana Fazl had descended from resignation to Wazifa. Maulana Fazl wants stipend and it does not matter in whatever form it is given. Maulana has backtracked from his demands of dissolving the government and holding new election.

“Maulana complaints polls’ rigging but he stands with Achakzai; Fazl’s candidate had defeated Achakzai in Balochistan,” he remarked.