Army has nothing to do with JUI-F sit-in: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army was engaged in defence matters of the country and had no role in Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) sit-in, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday.

Talking to a private news channel, Maj-Gen Ghafoor said Pakistan Army was an impartial institution and performed its duty within the domain of the Constitution.

About Army’s involvement in elections, he said Pakistan Army was called on the requisition of the government for security purpose. The DG ISPR said even the army chief wished the armed forces’ role in the election should be minimum. “The army chief wishes that an election process should be in place where the role of the army is minimum.”

He said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman was a senior politician and he loved Pakistan very much and his sit-in was a political activity.

About Kartarpur Corridor, the spokesman for the Pakistan Army said that was a one-way corridor as Sikh Yatrees (pilgrims) coming from India would be bound within the boundary of Kartarpur Corridor, adding after performing religious rituals, they would return to India from the same route.

In reply to another question, he said no compromise would be made on the security and sovereignty of the country. “We should respect the religious places of Sikh community and avoid politicising opening of the corridor,” he stressed.

The soldiers of Pakistan’s armed forces had been sacrificing their precious lives and fighting the case of Kashmir for the last 70 years, at the Line of Control (LoC). He made it clear the government, Kashmiri people and the Pakistan Army would never compromise on

the Kashmir issue.