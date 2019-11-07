National Games: Players arrive in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Players from all parts of the country have arrived at the Peshawar Sports Complex for participation in the National Games to be started from November 10.

More than 10,000 male and female athletes and officials have arrived at Peshawar for participation in the games that would conclude on November 16.

The athletes would take part in 32 different sports categories, for which they have joined their practice camps.

The games are being held in Peshawar after nine years.

The government has allocated Rs180 million for the event, for which the sports complex has been renovated.

A ticket booth was established at the sports complex to facilitate the general public to get entry passes. Visitors were asked to bring along national identity cards for registration.