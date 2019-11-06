Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan wins Strongest Islamic Retail Bank & Best Islamic Retail Banking Brand in Pakistan awards

Karachi: Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan wins three awards at the 5th Islamic Retail Banking Awards hosted by Cambridge IFA-UK which was held on Monday 4th November 2019 in Muscat, Oman. The awards were presented in the categories of Strongest Islamic Retail Bank- Pakistan & IBRA Best Islamic Retail Banking Brand in Pakistan. This year a special award was also conferred to Mr. Junaid Ahmed CEO, DIBP as the Personality of the Year 2019 for his contribution towards Islamic Banking industry of Pakistan. Laurels from the esteemed global institution is a testament of Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan’s financial stability and its commitment to the growth of Islamic Banking industry in Pakistan.***