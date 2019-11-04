Nawaz won't use dharna to go abroad: Talal

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Talal Chaudhry has ruled out any deal or ‘dheel’ (relaxation) to the party supremo, Nawaz Sharif, for his medical treatment abroad. Speaking to Shahzad Iqbal in Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’ on Sunday, he said the party quaid would not select any timeframe for his treatment abroad which could generate the talk of any deal or dheel by the opponents. He regretted that Nawaz Sharif was insulted through allegations of deal or ‘dheel’ against him, though he was not even ready to

come to hospital from his jail cell despite his serious illness. Talal claimed that Nawaz Sharif had sacrificed his health and everything to protect an ideology, and whatever ideological element was found in the PML-N was because of him. He feared that the PML-N might not bear with the weight of ideology Nawaz Sharif was carrying.

In reply to a question, he said Azadi March sit-in was scheduled and Nawaz Sharif’s illness was unexpected. He said Nawaz was the person who came to Pakistan from London, along with his daughter, only to go to jail. However, he added, the topmost priority of the PML-N currently was to save the life of the party quaid.

Talal said Nawaz Sharif had raised the flag of ‘Respect the vote’ in the most difficult times. About difference among the Sharifs, he said had Shahbaz Sharif not been standing behind his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, he would have been the prime minister or chief minister of the province at the moment. He claimed that Nawaz Sharif would not use JUI-F’s dharna for bargaining with the government to get a deal and go abroad.

He said it happens the world over that new elections are held due to the public pressure, and right now fresh polls and election of new leadership was in the best interest of Pakistan. He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s march showed the true feelings and aspirations of the public. He said the PML-N believed that Azadi March was phase two of PML-N’s ‘Respect the vote’ campaign. He said the PML-N has moved forward according to the instructions of Nawaz Sharif, which he issued from his jail cell.

Talal said the PML-N has fulfilled its commitment it had made with Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said the PML-N would meet on Monday (today) to discuss next plan of action regarding participation in Azadi March sit-in, and the decision would be made keeping in view the public expectations. He said the government performance in different fields from dengue to Kashmir had been so poor that it should not be allowed to continue even a single day in government. He said the PML-N would try its level best that all decisions are made with consensus in the Rahbar Committee meeting.