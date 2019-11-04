Mansehra bar chief to move PHC against removal

MANSEHRA: District Bar Association President Amir Khan Swati on Sunday announced to move the Peshawar High Court against his removal by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council.

The differences between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council and Amir Swati emerged when the latter didn’t comply with an instruction from the council. The council secretary had asked Amir Swati to submit the association’s income and expenditure details with it but he refused to do so and instead he called the order unlawful. A letter issued by KP Bar Council said that a decision to remove the president of the Mansehra Bar Association and empower vice-president to assume president’s responsibilities was taken at the general body meeting, chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advocate General Shamail Ahmad Butt, the other day. It further said that the association’s account was also frozen until further order. When contacted, Advocate Amir Khan Swati said that his removal from office was unconstitutional and unlawful and that he would appeal the decision in the PHC.