Minister orders crackdown on drug pushers in Multan

MULTAN: State Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi has directed the Multan administration and police to launch a crackdown on drug pushers.

He was chairing a joint meeting of district administration and police at Multan Circuit House to discuss a strategy against narcotics on Saturday. The minister directed the administration and police for observing a week of awareness against synthetic drugs. The state minister feared spread of drugs in all layers of the society in case of ignoring from taking stern action against the menace.

The DC and the CPO should lead the campaign against drugs and MNAs and MPAs should also participate in eth drive, he added.

Special debate contests should be organised in schools, colleges and universities against drug abuse, he said.

He told that ice drug was more dangerous than traditional drugs. The government was going to enact laws on synthetic drugs, he informed. The Ministry of Narcotics was running only three drugs rehabilitation centres and it was needed to establish more rehabilitation centres in the country, he continued. He told that he had set a target to declare Islamabad a drug free city in 2020.

‘Azadi March unprecedented event’: PPP senior leader and former premier Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has termed the Islamabad Azadi March an unprecedented event.

Talking to The News on Saturday, the former premier said that the charged crowed with overwhelming response was never witnessed in the history of capital. He said that Azadi March had upset the government. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman had been on the top of ladder in leading and organising such a marvelous Azadi March, he added.

Fazlur Rahman had achieved his goals, he said. “I pray for the better health of PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and Mian Nawaz Sharif”, he maintained.

The former premier demanded impartial probe into Taizgam Express tragic incident. He said that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had postponed Rahimyar Khan public meeting and other activities due to tragic train incident. However, he added, his other tour schedule would continue as usual. He was reaching Multan on November 5 to continue his activities at Multan Bilawal House, he told.

The Multan High Court Bar Association had invited him for address on November 6, he informed.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that he had visited Pak-Italian Modern Burn Centre and inquired after the health of the injured passengers. He said that the PPP had filed a petition in the court for the treatment of PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

Criticising India, he said that India had violated international laws by provoking the special status of the Indian Held Kashmir. He widely condemned Indian aggression and gross human rights violations in the Indian Held Kashmir.

Canadian Sikhs: A Canadian Sikh delegation Saturday visited Multan enroute to Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur.

The seven-member Sikh team appreciated love of the people of Multan for extending a warm welcome to them. The team has passed through 22 countries before reaching to Pakistan.

Talking to reporters, the team member Gurcharan Singh said no country can match Pakistan in terms of extending love to others and Pakistani government have won hearts of Sikhs around the world by opening Kartarpur Corridor,

Gacharan Singh lauded Prime Minister Imtran Khan and Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar for facilitating the Sikhs in Pakistan.

Another Sikh team member Diljit Singh said her ancestors belonged to Multan and she is feeling a unique happiness to visit the city.

She said now she also has become a Multani.