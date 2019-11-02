No student of 28 educational institutions passes HSC Part-II exams

Not a single student from as many as 28 educational institutions, including 16 government-run colleges, five state-run higher secondary schools, and seven privately managed colleges and higher schools, passed the Higher Secondary School Certificate for the Humanities Part-II Annual Examinations 2019 conducted by the Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK).

While only one student each from 30 colleges, including 18 state-run and 12 private colleges, passed the annual exams. Likewise, once again Karachi’s four government colleges that the Sindh government has named after members of three generations of the Bhutto family – Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Nusrat Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari – produced zero percent results in Humanities Part II annual exams.

Last month, the same colleges had also produced zero per cent results in pre-engineering Part II annual exams.

On Friday, the BIEK announced the results of the annual exams for the groups, regular and special candidates who had enrolled themselves in the Humanities discipline at various affiliated schools and colleges. Female aspirants clinched all top six positions in both groups.

Zero result

According to the results, around 17 state colleges produced zero results. They are: the Government Degree Boys College Quaidabad, Government City College, Government Girls Degree Science and Arts College Orangi Town, Government Degree College Jungle Shah Keamari, Government Degree Boys College Ibrahim Hyderi, Liaquat Government College Malir, S.M. Government Arts & Commerce College, Government Degree Boys College Nishter Road, Government Allama Iqbal Degree College, Jamia Millia Government College Malir, Nusrat Bhutto Government Degree Boys College Lyari, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Government Boys Degree College Lyari, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Government Degree Girls College Lyari, Jauhar Government Degree College for Science, Commerce & Arts, Abdul Sattar Gata Memorial Intermediate Girls College, and the Government Girls Degree College Landhi.

Similarly, none of the students from five government higher secondary schools cleared the humanities annual exams. These schools are: Government Girls Higher Secondary School Konkar Village Gadap, Dastagir Government Girls Higher Secondary School Federal B. Area,

Allama Iqbal Government Boys Higher Secondary School Sohrab Goth, C.M.S. Government Higher Secondary Boys & Girls Nishter Road, and M.S. Government Boys & Girls Higher Secondary School Nishter Road.

Following the public sector colleges, around seven privately managed colleges also produced zero results. They are: the Rehan Intermediate College Korangi No. 4, Army Public College Malir Cantt, Jinnah Intermediate College for Girls Nazimabad, Medico Higher Secondary School Majeed Colony Landhi, F.G. Boys Inter College Dr Daud Pota Road, Seerat-e-Complex Higher Secondary School, and the Ideal Degree College Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

One student passes

The results showed that only one student each from 18 government colleges and higher secondary schools passed the exams.

These educational institutions are: the Government Degree Boys College Shams Peer Baba Bith, Government Girls Degree College Qasba Colony, Government Degree Boys College Razzakabad, Government Boys & Girls Higher Secondary School Konkar Village Gadap Road, Government City College, Government Degree Girls College Gulzar-e-Hijri, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Chaneser Goth, Government Degree Girls College Ibrahim Hyderi, Islamia Government Arts & Commerce College, Sirajuddaullah Government College Liaquatabad, Haji Abdullah Haroon Government College, Government Girls Pilot Higher Secondary School Nazimabad, Government Degree Girls College Punjabi Club Kharadar, C.M.S. Government High School, Ghazi Muhammad Bin Qasim Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Government Boys & Girls Higher Secondary School Kamal Khan Jokhio, N.J.V. Government Boys Higher Secondary School, and the Government Girls Higher Secondary School Murad Memon Goth.

The board has added around 12 private colleges in the same category. They are: the Jamiat Tul Mustafa Al-Razavia Scholars Academy Higher Secondary School, Ghazi Foundation College Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Ideal Grammer Higher Secondary School Suparco Road, Shaheen Public College Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Graceful Higher Secondary School, Danish Faraz Intermediate College Malir, C.M.A. Pradise College, Mysa Public Higher Secondary School Gadap, Al-Noor Intermediate College for Boys & Girls, Al-Syed Arts/Commerce Intermediate College, The Smart College Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and the Fatima Zehra Girls Higher Secondary School.

Four colleges

No student from the Aseefa Bhutto Government Girls Degree College Landhi registered for the recent exams. In the other three colleges, only one student passed his exams in E grade.

Last month, the same colleges had also produced zero per cent results in the last intermediate pre-engineering group’s annual examinations.

Top positions

The consolidated merit positions — a section in the results -- shows that Hafiza Romiasa Abrar bagged the first position by securing 947 marks out of 1,100, Amna Ekram clinched the second position by receiving 934 marks, Sanobia Akram stood third by gaining 926 marks, Hafia Khansa bagged the fourth position by gaining 921 marks, Hafiza Fatima Naeem received the fifth position by scoring 908 marks, and Hafiza Labeebah Inam clined the sixth position. She bagged 903 marks. In the category of special candidates for the annual exams of humanities, Saira Iqbal clinched the first position by getting 1,018 out of 11oo marks, Rameeza Ramzan Muhammad acquired the second position by getting 1,011 marks and Iqra Farooq secured the third position. She received 1,007 marks.

Over results

According to the gazette, the board had registered as many as 15,626 students, 2,498 males and 13,128 females, for the annual exams of humanities.

Out of them, 15,002 appeared in the exams. Around 19 per cent of female candidates cleared their exams while the ratio of successful male candidates remained 10 per cent. Likewise, only 16 students passed their exams with A-1 grade, 159 with A grade, and 643 passed the exams with B grade. The rest of the candidates were declared in C, D and E grades.

Special candidates

In this category, the board had registered 46 male candidates for the annual exams of humanities. All of them cleared the assessment process.