Fri Nov 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

Money laundering case: LHC reserves verdict on Maryam’s bail plea

Top Story

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict on the bail petition, filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills money-laundering case after the petitioner and NAB concluded their arguments. The high court would announce its verdict on Nov 4 (Monday).

