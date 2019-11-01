Money laundering case: LHC reserves verdict on Maryam’s bail plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict on the bail petition, filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills money-laundering case after the petitioner and NAB concluded their arguments. The high court would announce its verdict on Nov 4 (Monday).