Nawaz still struggling with multiple diseases

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is still struggling with internal conflict of multiple diseases which have hampered stabilization of his health for the 9th consecutive day here in the VVIP Room-I of the Services Hospital.

The Special Medical Board is faced with the challenge to maintain a delicate balance between various indicators of his co-morbidities as administering of steroids to increase the platelets count triggered his sugar level on Wednesday. However, Nawaz’s platelets count increased up to 35,000 on Wednesday, showing an increase of 7,000 from Tuesday’s count of 28,000.

Earlier, the administering of steroids to increase precariously low platelet counts caused Nawaz Sharif angina pain and a mild heart attack. It compelled the team of specialists to modify the treatment by resuming blood-thinning medicines to treat the causes of heart attack. However, the blood thinning medicine cast detrimental effect on blood cells, which again led to critical deficiency of platelets count, prompting the doctors yet again to readjust their treatment accordingly to maintain and increase the platelets count of the patient.

According to sources close to the medical board, Nawaz’s fasting sugar reached up to 200 on Wednesday morning, which prompted doctors to change medicines to bring sugar under reasonable control. Thereafter, the doctors have decided to conduct Nawaz’s PET scan to ascertain the cause of sudden decline in platelets count.

The board also conducted bone marrow test and lymph node biopsy. The lymph node biopsy test is being conducted to ascertain the functioning of nodes that produce white blood cells.

Nawaz also got his dental check-up on Wednesday. A video run on electronic media showed Nawaz walking up to the OPD Dental Section within the Services Hospital. Nawaz was accompanied by Principal SIMS/SHL and Head of Special Medical Board Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz and his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan.

Dental Surgeon Prof Dr Babar Sabzwari examined Nawaz Sharif’s teeth and conducted necessary filling and advised him regarding oral health in connection with various other complications.

Meanwhile, following the Grand Health Alliance’s call to extend strike to indoor wards, the doctors deputed, in VVIP Block vis-à-vis treatment of Nawaz Sharif, also abandoned their duties. The doctors were deputed in VVIP Block in three shifts to assist Nawaz’s treatment that inadvertently affected round the clock care of the patient.

However, the Services Hospital administration has assigned duties to senior doctors in three shifts to ensure uninterrupted treatment services to the ex-PM.

Meanwhile, PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif along with other family members visited his brother Nawaz Sharif. The Special Medical Board briefed him about Nawaz’s condition and treatment procedure in keeping with his multiple pathologies. Maryam Nawaz is already looking after her father, while Nawaz’s son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar also reached the Services Hospital.

Besides, a large number of party workers gathered outside the hospital and prayed for the health of Nawaz Sharif.