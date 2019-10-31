Flair’19 “Hunt the fear down” held at PAF – Karachi Institute of Economics & Technology

KARACHI: The event featured 22 competitions related to Software Engineering, Computer Networks, Databases, Web and Mobile Applications, Graphic Designing, Electronics and Computer Gamming. The aim of the event was to bring out the abilities of the students and to provide them a platform for competition to foster their expertise in the field of IT and related discipline. To recognize the skills and efforts of future IT leaders of Pakistan, total prize money of Rs. 200,000 was awarded to the winners of various competitions.

Honorable Mr. Saeed Ghani, Minister of Information and Labor was the Chief Guest at the occasion. The Chief Guest emphasized the importance of competent youth for the progress of the country. Honorable Senater Ms. Nasreen Jalil was the Chief Guest in the closing ceremony. Ex-MPA Mr. Muhammad Husain Mehanti was the guest of honor.***