LG Act self-contradictory: LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Tuesday observed that the Punjab Local Government Act 2019 was a poorly drafted law and most of its provisions were self-contradictory. A full bench was hearing scores of petitions against the law and dissolution of local government institutions by the provincial government. The provincial secretaries for local government and law appeared before it. They told the bench that a meeting held with the stakeholders had resolved introducing some amendments to the impugned law to remove the grievances of the petitioners. However, a counsel from the petitioners’ side pointed out that the agreement reached between the stakeholders was to the extent of the role of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the process of holding elections. Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh headed the bench along with Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Jawad Hassan.