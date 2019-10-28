KP govt observes Oct 27 as ‘Kashmir Black Day’

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa observed October 27 as “Kashmir Black Day.”

Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and members of provincial assembly held ‘Kashmir Solidarity Walk.’

Earlier, a tree plantation ceremony was held to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir at the Chief Minister’s House. Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan planted “Kashmir Freedom trees.”

They prayed for the liberation of Kashmiris from Indian occupation. In his special message to Kashmiris, the chief minister condemned Indian oppression and domination of Kashmir and said Pakistan firmly supported the stance of Kashmiris and would continue to support their right to self-determination.

Later, the governor and chief minister along with the members of provincial assembly also held Kashmir Solidarity Walk.

Advisor to Chief Minister on the Merged Districts Ajmal Wazir, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Technology Kamran Bangash, MPAs Asif Khan, Fahim Khan, Pir Fida, CM’s principal secretary Shahab Ali Shah and others attended the event.

The Lower Dir district administration also observed black day and arranged a walk starting from the office of the deputy commissioner that culminated at Shaheed Chowk Timergara. Deputy Commissioner Sadat Hassan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dir Lower Ashfaq Ahmad and other officials as well as locals participated in the walk.

MANSEHRA: The rallies were taken out across upper parts of Hazara to mark the Kashmir Black Day.

The rallies were taken out in Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan districts on Sunday. The protesters holding banners and placards marched through various roads in Mansehra, Balakot, Judbah, Shinkiari, Oghi, Kamila and Pattan.

The protesters also denounced lockdown in Indian held Kashmir for the last over two consecutive months.