Diplomats, citizens trek through Margallas

Islamabad :Dozens of people from the diplomatic community, government, armed forces, corporate sector and other walks of life trekked through the Margalla Hills on Trail 6 Sunday morning.

The trek organised by the Serena Hotels under its Adventure Diplomacy Initiative ended on sumptuous breakfast at the plateau overlooking the Talhar Valley, considered one of the most beautiful and eye-catching locations in the Margallas.

It combined a gentle picturesque amble for the first 1.5 kilometres with a more challenging incline towards the end.

Noted among trekkers were the representatives of the embassies and missions of Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Norway, Palestine, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and Yemen.

The chief guest on the occasion was renowned mountaineer Colonel (r) M. Sher Khan, who was the first Pakistani to climb the daunting Rakaposhi (7,788 metres) and Nanga Parbat (8,126 metres).

The participants said the beautiful scenic vistas and flora provided them with ample opportunities to test their photographic skills and enjoy the views.

The organisers said the Adventure Diplomacy encouraged human engagement with nature while testing physical prowess and was part of Serena Hotels initiatives to expand and enhance how people come together to share experiences.