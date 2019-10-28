Shahbaz gets message to convince Nawaz for foreign treatment

ISLAMABAD: Shahbaz Sharif has got a message from certain quarters to convince Mian Nawaz Sharif for foreign treatment. Sources said that Shahbaz Sharif has talked to Nawaz Sharif, but the latter has not yet given his nod. Nawaz Sharif’s mother, his sister-in-law and another family lady were also involved and brought to the Services Hospital to convince Nawaz Sharif for his foreign treatment. It is said that in view of Nawaz Sharif’s health condition and complexities involved, almost the entire Sharif family is in favour of sending the former prime minister abroad, possibly the US, for treatment.

The sources said that during the recent months and before his present ailment, which has become extremely serious, Nawaz Sharif was offered thrice to go abroad for medical reasons. In the case of Maryam Nawaz, it was said that she had a bright future in politics but needed to take a break from politics for some time.

Nawaz Sharif, however, had rejected these offers and insisted that he should be given relief on merit. Last week, after he was admitted to the Services Hospital, he was asked by his legal team to apply for bail on medical grounds because of his serious health condition. Nawaz refused to do it after which Shahbaz Sharif decided to approach the Islamabad High Court for Nawaz’s bail.

It is said that despite doctors’ best efforts, it has not yet been diagnosed why Nawaz Sharif’s platelets drastically drop to dangerous level. This undiagnosed problem and its medication, it is said, have caused heart and kidney complication besides disturbing sugar, urea and critenin levels. Nawaz Sharif’s recent mild heart attack, it is said, was also the consequence of the same complications. It is said that if these conditions persist and there is no diagnosis of platelets count drop, even the medical board may also recommend foreign treatment as the only safe option.

It is interesting to notice that staunch opponents of Nawaz Sharif, including the PTI and its coalition parties, which were previously opposed to Nawaz’s foreign treatment, have changed their positions primarily fearing a strong backlash from public in case anything happens to the former prime minister in the present situation.

Apparently, owing to the same fears, the PTI governments at the Centre, in Punjab and even the NAB is not opposing bail applications for Nawaz Sharif. The PTI government’s stance is that if Nawaz is permitted to go abroad for treatment by the court, the regime will have no objection.

The PTI’s coalition partners -- Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Shaikh Rashid -- have instead asked the prime minister to send Nawaz Sharif abroad for treatment. Shaikh Rashid said that soon after coming into power, he wanted Imran Khan to let Nawaz and Zardari go abroad whereas Shujaat is of the view that instead of referring the matter to the judiciary, the government should itself permit Nawaz to go abroad for treatment.