Govt unable to bring about change: Siraj

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the government seems in a state of helplessness to bring about any change in the country.

Talking to the JI workers at Mansoora on Saturday, he said the ruling party was leaving a bad impression about its performance and it seemed that the government was inching towards decline with every passing day.

He said the PTI made the people desperate in the past 14 months of its rule, making it obvious that the rulers lacked direction and policy to bring the country out of the prevailing political and economic crises.

He said there was no check on skyrocketing inflation and rising unemployment. The common man is unable to feed the family twice a day. Youths are worried about their future as there are no job opportunities in public and private sectors, he said. Sirajul Haq said instead of providing 10 million jobs to the people, the government policies rendered a million people jobless since the day PTI came into power. He asked the government not to make excuses but fulfil its promise to build five millions houses. He said the enforcement of Sharia in true spirit was the solution to all the problems facing the country.

Meanwhile, the JI Ameer also expressed grief over the death of poet Ijaz Rahmani and prayed may his soul rest in peace. He also expressed condolences to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi over the demise of his sister and prayed for her soul. JI leader Liaqat Baloch termed the opening of Kartarpur corridor a good step but at the same time warned the government against showing overexcitement in building friendly relations with India at the cost of Kashmir.

In a statement, he said there was nothing wrong in allowing Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur site but the nation would not allow the government to hold backdoor diplomacy with New Delhi at a time when Indian forces unleashed a new chapter of violence on the people of held Kashmir. He said the government should develop a Kashmir policy with the consultation of political leadership from all parties. Baloch prayed for early recovery of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, suggesting the government avoid harsh commentary about the health of the former prime minister.