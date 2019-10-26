Nawaz bail brought joy to nation: Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif Friday expressed his gratitude over approval of bail to his elder brother and ex-premier Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to the media outside the Lahore High Court (LHC), he said the court approved the bail of Nawaz Sharif with people’s prayers. He thanked his counsel over assistance in the case, adding that the bail brought happiness to the nation. He said the medical board formed for treatment of Nawaz Sharif could not diagnose the illness of Nawaz Sharif fully, and requested masses to pray for recovery of the party supremo.

Shahbaz said it was constitutional right of Nawaz Sharif to get proper treatment, either in Pakistan or abroad. In a statement, he said “you could not take away one’s right to live on political grounds”. The entire nation is worried about Nawaz’s health, he said adding “His [Nawaz] health is our top priority. Every worker and leader wants speedy recovery of Nawaz Sharif.”

The PML-N president said: “We expect justice from the court.”

While criticising the PTI government, Shahbaz said: “Federal ministers and advisors’ statements on Nawaz health are unethical and painful.” PM Imran should tell his ministers that a knife wound heals, but a tongue wound festers, the PML-N president said.

He said that those who are making fun of opposition’s ailments and grief should remember that time will change. Shahbaz thanked all political opponents who expressed their worries about Nawaz’s health and prayed for him. He also appealed to the nation to make special dua for Nawaz Sharif.