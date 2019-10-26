LHC bars police from harassing JUI-F leader

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench Friday ordered Shah Rukin Alam police not to harass a local leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F).

Noor Khan, a JUI-F general council member had filed a petition with LHC Judge Anwarul Haq Pannun, stating the police were harassing him and preventing him from making preparation for Azadi March. The LHC sought a detailed report from Shah Rukin Alam police SHO, directing the police to remain within legal limits.