LHC bars police from harassing JUI-F leader

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench Friday ordered Shah Rukin Alam police not to harass a local leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F).
Noor Khan, a JUI-F general council member had filed a petition with LHC Judge Anwarul Haq Pannun, stating the police were harassing him and preventing him from making preparation for Azadi March. The LHC sought a detailed report from Shah Rukin Alam police SHO, directing the police to remain within legal limits.
MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench Friday ordered Shah Rukin Alam police not to harass a local leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F).
Noor Khan, a JUI-F general council member had filed a petition with LHC Judge Anwarul Haq Pannun, stating the police were harassing him and preventing him from making preparation for Azadi March. The LHC sought a detailed report from Shah Rukin Alam police SHO, directing the police to remain within legal limits.