close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

LHC bars police from harassing JUI-F leader

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench Friday ordered Shah Rukin Alam police not to harass a local leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F).

Noor Khan, a JUI-F general council member had filed a petition with LHC Judge Anwarul Haq Pannun, stating the police were harassing him and preventing him from making preparation for Azadi March. The LHC sought a detailed report from Shah Rukin Alam police SHO, directing the police to remain within legal limits.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan