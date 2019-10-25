My sincere prayers for Nawaz health: PM

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday prayed for the incarcerated former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s health and directed his best possible healthcare and medical treatment.

The prime minister tweeted, “Political differences notwithstanding, my sincere prayers are with Nawaz Sharif for his health. I have directed all concerned to ensure provision of the best possible healthcare and medical treatment to him”. Meanwhile, chairing a meeting, Imran said treatment for Nawaz Sharif’s illness was available in Pakistan.

“He will be given the best medical facilities in Pakistan,” he said, adding that the court decision regarding Nawaz Sharif will be accepted.

The prime minister also directed his party spokespersons not to comment on Nawaz Sharif’s health.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shahbaz Sharif Thursday expressed serious concern over the health of Nawaz Sharif.

Chairing a meeting of the party at the Model Town, Lahore, Shahbaz appealed to the people to pray for an early recovery of Nawaz Sharif.

The party leaders charged that the government was victimising Nawaz by delaying treatment as part of a campaign against him and his family.

Ex-Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and provincial general secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi among others participated in the meeting.

Talking to media on the occasion, Khawaja Asif said all the parties were worried about the health of Nawaz Sharif.

“Going abroad for medical treatment will be the personal decision of PML-N supremo,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said ‘conservative’ thinking of the incumbent government was regrettable.

PML-N’s Deputy Secretary General Atta Tarar said Nawaz Sharif had undergone several scans and tests and doctors were still trying to find the cause.