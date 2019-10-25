Available resources being used to check dengue: Yasmin

LAHORE :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat on Thursday to review the current dengue situation across the province.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Aquaf Saeed-ul-Hassan Jafferi, Provincial Minister for Higher Education Yasir Humayun, Lahore division commissioner and deputy commissioner and the officers of the departments concerned.

The commissioners and deputy commissioners from other divisions and districts also participated in the meeting through video link.

The meeting reviewed the measures being taken for rooting out dengue as well as the facts and figures of anti-dengue campaign.

Dr Yasmin said that all available resources were being utilised for coping with the menace of dengue.

The ratio of dengue cases has substantially decreased due to effective measures being taken by the government, she added.

Dengue patients have been admitted to isolated wards and are being looked after.

Seminar on arthritis: On the instructions of Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, a seminar was held in connection with World Arthritis Day as well as World Osteoporosis Day under the auspices of Arthritis Foundation at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU).

FMJU Vice-Chancellor Prof Amir Zaman was the chief guest of the event. Dr. Nighat Meer, Dr Tahir, Dr Bilal Azeem, Dr Mubashir, other doctors and a large number of medical students participated in the seminar.

Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan said the purpose of holding the seminar was to create awareness among the masses regarding arthritis. He said that FJMU always held such seminars on important issues to educate the people.

POlio: An awareness walk was arranged from the DG Health Services Office to Punjab Assembly to mark the World Polio Day.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid led the walk. Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzaal, Health Services Director General Dr Haroon Jehangir, Lahore Chief Executive Health Dr Shoaib-ur-Rehman Gurmani, Project Director Dr. Shahnaz, Dr Yadullah, Dr Khalid Mehmood, Dr Aqeel and others participated in the event.

Dr Yasmin Rashid while addressing the participants said that the basic purpose of the walk was to educate general public regarding polio. Pakistan will be made a polio-free country. She stated, “Administering timely vaccine to the children is the only way to protect our future generation from this disease.” Anti-polio campaign is being carried out successfully throughout the province with the collaboration of WHO, she added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid appreciated Health Services DG Dr Haroon Jehangir and his team for holding the walk.

cleanliness condition: Newly-appointed Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) managing director visited many city areas on Thursday to view cleanliness condition.

LWMC MD Rao Imtiaz Ahmad visited the city areas along with Deputy Managing Director Tariq Hussain and other senior officials.

GM Operations Sohail Malik was with them. They visited Samnabad, Yateem Khana Chowk, Township, Johar Town, Iqbal Town, Thokar Niaz Baig, Band Road, Sanda, Lorry Adda and its vicinity.

The LWMC MD directed the operations department to clear Lorry Adda and its surrounding area by evening and submit report. He said quality of work will be improved at any cost. He said officers should work hard or can go home.

He issued explanation notice to Manager Operation Rana Faisal, Anees Ahmad Janjua, Deputy Manager Operation Mariam Saleem, Hassan Khalid Assistant Manager Operation Saad Talal, Rai Shahid, Noman, Zonal Officer Iftikhar Ahmad, Farooq Subhani, Malik Yusuf, Tanveer Humayun, Rana Nadeem and Kashif John.

Deputy Managing Director Tariq Hussain said the department is ensuring timely lifting of solid waste from the city whereas citizens should dispose waste properly.

GM Operations said LWMC will not tolerate illegal dumping in the city and a strict action will be taken against all those who are involved in such activity.

MoU: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was singed between City Traffic Police Lahore and a chain of private schools on Thursday for discount for children of traffic police officials.

Thirty per cent discount would be given to the children of all traffic personnel in the schools with which the MoU has been signed. Free of cost education would be provided to martyrs’ children.

CTO Liaqat Ali Malik and the director of the chain of schools, Nasrullah Chaudhry, signed the MoU.