Demo against gas loadshedding

GUJRANWALA: Dozens of women of Fattomand Thursday staged protest demonstration outside the SNGPL office against the gas loadshedding.

The protesters raised slogans against the gas authorities and hurled stones and eggs at the office. Talking to reporters, the protesters said they were not getting gas supply in their area for the last ten days and the officers concerned were ignoring their pleas in this connection.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide over poverty at

Qila Didar Singh on Thursday. Ghulam Murtaza, 22, was facing severe financial problems and last night he hanged himself from a fan.