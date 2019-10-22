Risala police seek public help to find missing person

The Risala investigation police have been conducting a search for a missing person who vanished from the premises of the city courts.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chaudhry Muhammad Irshad of Risala Sub Division said in a statement that an investigation into the disappearance of Raheel Razzaq, a resident of Punjab Colony, who had been missing since April 2014, had been going on.

He said the investigations revealed that Razzaq had come to the City Courts on April 9, 2014, for a hearing of a case where he had gone missing. Being an investigation officer of Risala, SDPO Irshad requested the citizens to help him in finding Razzaq by providing information at his cellphone number 0321-9212500.