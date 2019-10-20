close
Sun Oct 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2019

Watchman held for abusing girl in Charsadda

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2019

CHARSADDA: The police arrested a school watchman for allegedly abusing a minor girl in Khanmai on Saturday, police said. Briefing media persons, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayaz Mahmood said that the school watchman, Bilal Asghar, abused an eight-year-old girl, on Thursday in Sarki village. He said the father of the child registered the case against the accused, adding, the police arrested the accused in a raid at his home.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar