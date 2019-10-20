Watchman held for abusing girl in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The police arrested a school watchman for allegedly abusing a minor girl in Khanmai on Saturday, police said. Briefing media persons, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayaz Mahmood said that the school watchman, Bilal Asghar, abused an eight-year-old girl, on Thursday in Sarki village. He said the father of the child registered the case against the accused, adding, the police arrested the accused in a raid at his home.