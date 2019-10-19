Delayed admission

This is to bring to the notice of the concerned authorities that the admission process in the University of Mianwali has not been initiated yet. It is worth noting that following the announcement of the University of Mianwali, the University of Sargodha, Mianwali campus, also closed its admission and now both students and parents are perplexed as to what course of action is to be adopted. In a view to enrol themselves in their native town university, a large number of students of the district did not apply for admission in other universities.

Needless to say, any hiatus in the continuity of education of students takes a heavy toll on their future academic career. Any negligence and mismanagement on the part of the relevant authorities should not be allowed. The elected legislators and the district coordinator to the prime minister of Pakistan are requested to highlight this issue at the relevant forums. Their timely intervention and assistance in this regard will be highly acknowledged and appreciated.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali