MWO’s Global Youth: Wing hosts third flagship conference Titans 3.0

Karachi: The World Memon Organization (WMO) Global Youth Wing (GYW) - Pakistan Chapter hosted the third edition of the flagship conference Titans 3.0, where renowned business leaders and guest speakers from various industries such as tech, real estate, media, textile and government along with social media influencers came together to share their expertise and discuss various topics and perspectives to help the youth create connections and build bridges.

More than 700 people from around the world attended this conference. Interactive sessions were also held with the audience to engage them and explore some of the big questions and curated sub themes underpinning the conference.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Arsalan Hashmani (Chairman Titans Conference and Vice Chairman, WMO Global Youth Wing Pakistan) mentioned that “Titans 3.0 brings together people, purpose and passion.

This year, we invited Titans from various industries as guest speakers to ensure a diverse mix of ideas & perspectives. The vision behind Titans is to bring the community together for a day of knowledge and experience sharing.” said Arsalan Hashmani, Vice Chairman Global Youth Wing (GYW) - Pakistan Chapter.****