Events held to mark the Global Handwashing Day

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Tuesday organised awareness events at various educational institutions in connection with the Global Handwashing Day.

This year, the Global Handwashing Day theme was “Clean Hands for All” that focused on handwashing and food hygiene and nutrition. An event was organised at Salam Public School in Pawaka locality in which children and their teachers from different schools participated.

Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Technology, and Member Provincial Assembly Muhammad Fahim Khan attended the event as chief guests. Speakers shed light on the importance of handwashing with soap and said that clean hands could prevent diseases, keep food sage and children healthy.

Banners and placards with slogans and images regarding the importance of handwashing were displayed to create awareness among the students. Students of each school presented tableaus showing how clean hands could keep them healthy and protect them from diseases. Addressing the participants, Kamran Bangash urged parents and teachers to teach children how to keep themselves and their surrounding clean.

He said that personal hygiene, as well as clean environment, was the only way to prevent diarrhoea, malaria, dengue and other diseases. The special assistant lauded WSSP for creating awareness among the children and said that the sanitation company has been working to ensure cleanliness.

“The WSSP is making all-out efforts to keep your surrounding clean but this is your foremost responsibility to cooperate with them by throwing waste at designated places,” he said. Kamran Bangash urged the masses that if the container was away, they should place the waste in a bag outside their houses and the WSSP sanitation staff would pick it. Fahim Khan stressed for following of Islamic teachings to keep the environment clean. He said that WSSP was performing its due role and the masses have to play their role. The WSSP also organised an event at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Women Peshawar.