Prof Asghar Zaidi likely to be new GCU VC

LAHORE:The Search Committee for the post of Vice Chancellor of Government College University (GCU) Lahore has recommended Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi as the top candidate for the university, it is learnt.

Interviews of shortlisted candidates for the post of GCU VC were completed last week and according to sources the Search Committee signed off the panel of three most suitable candidates for the coveted post placing the name of Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi on the top.

Dr Asghar Zaidi is currently serving as Professor of Social Gerontology at Seoul National University, South Korea, and Senior Research Fellow, Oxford Institute of Population Ageing, Oxford. It is learnt he is also an Old Ravian. Sources privy to the developments said the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab had moved a summary to the Chief Minister in the similar order on Friday.

Sources said for the University of Education (UoE), Lahore, the Search Committee had signed off the panel with Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha on the top. Prof Pasha is presently serving as Vice Chancellor of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS). Sources said the department was planning to move the summary for the UoE after the summary for GCU Lahore was received back as Prof Talat Naseer Pasha was also in the panel for GCU, Lahore.

The tenure of Prof Talat Naseer Pasha as VC UVAS will be expiring on February 25 and if in the meanwhile he is appointed as the VC of UoE, the government would have to advertise the post of VC UVAS as well. It is also important to note that Prof Talat Naseer Pasha is enjoying his second term at UVAS as the Vice Chancellor. Sources say the summary for the post of VC GCU Lahore would be approved soon.