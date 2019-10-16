Bulgaria football chief resigns as UEFA urges ‘war’ on racists

SOFIA, Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s football chief resigned on Tuesday after racist chanting marred England’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia, as UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin said the sport needed to “wage war” on abusers.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for tough action from UEFA. His Bulgarian counterpart, Boyko Borisov, urged the country’s football union president to quit. Hours later the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said in a statement on its website that Mihaylov had offered his resignation and would hand it to the members of the BFU executive committee during its meeting on Friday.