‘Bilawal not running election campaign of Jamil Soomro’

SUKKUR: Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday said the PTI government was likely to arrest Maulana Fazlur Rehman any time to sabotage his rally while the Sindh government had decided to provide security to his rally.

He said that leadership of PPP was being harassed on account of accountability but they were not afraid of arrests. He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was not running the election campaign of Jamil Soomro, candidate of PS-11 Larkana. He said that poverty, hunger and starvation were the main reasons behind deterioration of law and order in Karachi. He said that the law and order situation in Karachi was better than the past.