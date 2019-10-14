Polo match

PESHAWAR: Chitral defeated Gilgit-Baltistan in a polo match at the polo ground at the Peshawar Garrison. The match was played under the Corps Commander Polo Exhibition. Governor Shah Farman was the chief guest on the occasion. The players of both the team tried hard to take the lead.

However, in the end the Chitral team defeated GB team with 7 to 5 goals. The wining team was awarded prizes by the governor. Civil and military dignitaries, students of universities and next of kin of martyrs watched the match. Earlier, Shah Farman was received by Corps Commander Peshawar Lt-Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood.